Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Victoria and Albert Museum to display unique piece of internet history

First ever youtube video posted by co founder Jawed Karim
  • The Victoria and Albert (V&A) museum has acquired 'Me at the zoo', the first video ever uploaded to YouTube.
  • The 19-second clip, uploaded by YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim on 21 April 2005, will be available to museum visitors from Wednesday.
  • The acquisition also includes a meticulously reconstructed early version of the YouTube web page, dating from 8 December 2006.
  • A V&A curator described the acquisition as a significant moment in the history of the internet and digital design, offering new storytelling opportunities.
  • YouTube CEO Neal Mohan expressed pride, noting the display invites the public to step back in time to the beginning of a global cultural phenomenon.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in