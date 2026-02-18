Victoria and Albert Museum to display unique piece of internet history
- The Victoria and Albert (V&A) museum has acquired 'Me at the zoo', the first video ever uploaded to YouTube.
- The 19-second clip, uploaded by YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim on 21 April 2005, will be available to museum visitors from Wednesday.
- The acquisition also includes a meticulously reconstructed early version of the YouTube web page, dating from 8 December 2006.
- A V&A curator described the acquisition as a significant moment in the history of the internet and digital design, offering new storytelling opportunities.
- YouTube CEO Neal Mohan expressed pride, noting the display invites the public to step back in time to the beginning of a global cultural phenomenon.
