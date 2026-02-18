London museum acquires reconstruction of YouTube’s first video page

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Victoria & Albert Museum has acquired a reconstruction of YouTube's original watchpage, offering the public a unique chance to "step back in time" to the dawn of online video.

Bringing digital history into its holdings, the V&A's acquisition features the meticulously recreated watchpage and the first video ever uploaded.

Titled "Me at the zoo," the 19-second clip by YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim, uploaded on 23 April 2005, will be accessible from 18 February.

Neal Mohan, chief executive at YouTube, emphasised the cultural significance: "By reconstructing the original 2005 watchpage, we aren’t just showing a video; we are inviting the public to step back in time to the beginning of a global, cultural phenomenon.

“It is a proud moment to see this piece of digital history housed in the V&A where we hope it will inspire generations to come."

open image in gallery The YouTube homepage as displayed on a computer screen in October 2006 ( PA )

Viewed nearly 380 million times and liked over 18 million, the video was filmed by a digital camera. It marked a key turning point in user-generated content and reshaped how media could be created and consumed.

Furthermore, "Me at the zoo" became an early example of user interface design conventions. Features like badges, rating buttons, sharing, and recommendation tools, now standard across platforms, were pioneered through this early YouTube iteration.

Corinna Gardner, senior curator of design and digital at the V&A, highlighted broader implications: "This snapshot of YouTube during the early days of web 2.0 marks an important moment in history of the internet and digital design. The acquisition opens new storytelling opportunities for us to showcase and explore the ways in which the internet has shaped our world, from the birth of mainstream video sharing platforms through to today’s hyper visual world and the media and creator economy that go with it. In addition, the ability to work with YouTube to bring the early watchpage into the collection, has enabled us to forge new ground in how we collect and preserve complex digital objects for the future."

open image in gallery Jawed Karim's Me at the Zoo, which has been acquired by the Victoria & Albert Museum ( Victoria & Albert museum/PA Wire )

The V&A collaborated with YouTube to rebuild the platform's design and user experience. This reconstruction was based on data from 8 December 2006 – the oldest timestamp documented online via The Internet Archive, a non-profit stewarding internet history.

The reconstruction process will be explored in a mini-display at V&A East Storehouse. This acquisition underscores the V&A’s ongoing commitment to collecting and preserving digital design artefacts.

This latest addition joins previous digital acquisitions including WeChat, the mobile game Flappy Bird, EUKI, and the mosquito emoji design, showcasing the museum's pioneering approach.