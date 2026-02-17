Electronic musician selected as UK’s 2026 Eurovision entrant
- Electronic musician Sam Battle, performing as Look Mum No Computer, has been announced as the UK's representative for the Eurovision Song Contest.
- The news was revealed on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday, 17 February.
- The competition is scheduled to take place in Vienna, Austria, in May 2026.
- Battle expressed his honour and commitment to the role, stating he is taking it 'very seriously' and will bring his full creativity to his performance.
- He is an electronic and synth-based artist who previously fronted the indie-rock band ZIBRA and holds a Guinness World Record for building the world’s largest drone synthesiser.
