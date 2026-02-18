Legendary rock band releases surprise new politically charged EP
- Rock band U2 has released a new six-track EP titled 'Days of Ash' in response to current events in America.
- The EP's release follows the deadly Minneapolis ICE shootings and other societal issues, described as an “immediate response” to the times.
- U2 frontman Bono stated that these tracks are “very different in mood and theme” from the songs planned for their new album later this year.
- Bono described the songs as “impatient to be out in the world”, characterising them as expressions of “defiance and dismay, of lamentation”.
- He emphasised the need to address the “mad and maddening times” before people can regain faith in the future and each other.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks