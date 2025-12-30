Disney star begs fans to stop tracking down homeless ex-child actor

Videos of former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase, known for Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, experiencing homelessness in Riverside, California, recently went viral on social media.

Influencer Jake Harris reported that Chase underwent a 36-hour medical hold for detox but was unwilling to accept help from a rehabilitation coach.

Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss, who has openly discussed his own sobriety journey, urged fans to stop interacting with Chase on the street, as it hinders efforts to get him professional help.

Riverside police confirmed they regularly offer Chase mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and temporary housing, which he consistently declines.

His former co-star, Devon Werkheiser, expressed heartbreak over Chase's situation and hoped for professional intervention rather than public filming.

