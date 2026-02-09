Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How many people watched Turning Point USA’s halftime show?

Turning Point USA kicks off "All American Halftime Show" moments before Bad Bunny takes Super Bowl stage
  • Turning Point USA hosted an alternative "All-American" Super Bowl show, featuring Kid Rock and country musicians, which aired concurrently with Bad Bunny's official halftime performance.
  • The conservative-leaning event garnered an average of four to five million viewers during its 25-minute broadcast, with peak viewership estimated between 5.7 and 6.2 million.
  • This viewership was significantly lower than Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, which is projected to have attracted around 128 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched in history.
  • Turning Point USA announced its show last October amid conservative criticism of Bad Bunny, who has been a vocal critic of US president Donald Trump and ICE.
  • Despite criticism from Trump, a YouGov America survey revealed that 35 per cent of respondents preferred Bad Bunny's show compared to 28 per cent for the Kid Rock-headlined event.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in