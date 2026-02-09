How many people watched Turning Point USA’s halftime show?
- Turning Point USA hosted an alternative "All-American" Super Bowl show, featuring Kid Rock and country musicians, which aired concurrently with Bad Bunny's official halftime performance.
- The conservative-leaning event garnered an average of four to five million viewers during its 25-minute broadcast, with peak viewership estimated between 5.7 and 6.2 million.
- This viewership was significantly lower than Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, which is projected to have attracted around 128 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched in history.
- Turning Point USA announced its show last October amid conservative criticism of Bad Bunny, who has been a vocal critic of US president Donald Trump and ICE.
- Despite criticism from Trump, a YouGov America survey revealed that 35 per cent of respondents preferred Bad Bunny's show compared to 28 per cent for the Kid Rock-headlined event.
