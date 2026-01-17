Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kimmel compares Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize to a pacifier

Kimmel trolls Trump after taking Nobel Peace Prize from the actual winner
  • Jimmy Kimmel's monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was laced with barbed jokes about Donald Trump accepting a Nobel Peace Prize medal from Venezuelan opposition leader María Machado.
  • Machado, who received the award for leading the resistance against Nicolas Maduro, presented the medal to Trump after praising his interventions in her country, something Kimmel compared to a baby being given a pacifier.
  • Kimmel highlighted that Trump was reportedly furious at not winning the award himself, later passing over Machado when naming Maduro’s successor.
  • The talk show host then offered his own Emmy and Soul Train awards to Trump, proposing an exchange for the withdrawal of ICE agents from Minneapolis.
  • Kimmel also criticised Trump's suggestion that the United States does not need midterm elections, outlining a hypothetical ”master plan” involving deploying ICE and cancelling elections.
