Bad news for Disney as Tron: Ares suffers opening weekend flop

Tron: Ares has not performed as planned at the Box Office
Tron: Ares has not performed as planned at the Box Office (AP)
  • Disney's new action film, Tron: Ares, had a disappointing opening weekend, taking in just $33.5million in the US against a production budget $180 million.
  • The film's global earnings reached approximately $60million, falling short of initial estimates that projected a US opening between $60million and $50 million.
  • Directed by Joachim Ronning, the third instalment in the Tron franchise stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, and Evan Peters, among others.
  • Tron: Ares received a 57 per cent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though audiences gave it a healthier 88 per cent score.
  • The Independent's review awarded the film one star, with critic Clarisse Loughrey describing it as the “worst film of the year” and an “ethically dubious, horribly written nadir.”
