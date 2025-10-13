Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disney’s latest action film is off to a disappointing start at the box office.

Tron: Ares, the latest installment in the sci-fi franchise, raked in just $33.5 million over the weekend; a number that pales in comparison to the $180 million it cost to be made, not accounting for marketing costs. Early estimates had predicted the opening weekend haul to be between $40 and $50 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, available for viewing at 4,000 theaters in the U.S. during its opening weekend, earned $27 million overseas, bringing the overall total to about $60 million. However, Tron: Ares has yet to open in China and will do so next weekend.

Tron: Ares is the third installment in the franchise, which began in 1982 with the original Tron (which has since become a cult classic), and picks up where 2010’s Tron: Legacy left off. Ares is sent on a risky mission, leaving the digital world for the real world, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI individuals.

After its opening weekend, the film received a 57 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but a healthier 88 percent from audiences.

open image in gallery Greta Lee, Jared Leto and Arturo Castro in 'Tron: Ares' ( Leah Gallo )

The Joachim Ronning-helmed film stars controversial actor Jared Leto, who made headlines this year for being accused by nine women of sexual misconduct. Several of them were minors when the alleged incidents took place.

“All of the allegations are expressly denied,” a representative for Leto said in a statement at the time.

In addition to Leto as Ares, the cast includes Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges.

In a one-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey called the latest installment in the franchise the “worst film of the year and a new low for Disney.”

open image in gallery Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges in ‘Tron: Ares’ ( © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

“The music’s great, but this Jared Leto vehicle is otherwise an ethically dubious, horribly written nadir in franchise slop,” wrote Loughrey, applauding the film’s score by Nine Inch Nails.

“You’re listening to all this, though, while actively looking at the most disposable franchise fodder imaginable. Tron: Ares has the visual flair of a mobile game and a thematic depth that makes the 1982 original’s premise – Jeff Bridges gets sucked into a computer – feel like it was written by philosophers.

“It’s especially painful when Jesse Wigutow’s script tries to signal Ares’s blossoming humanity by having him crack little jokes and, at one point, riff on the Huey Lewis and the News monologue Christian Bale delivered to Leto in American Psycho, only here about Depeche Mode and without the subsequent murder.”