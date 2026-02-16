Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes for famed ‘Godfather’ actor Robert Duvall pour in

Robert Duvall’s childhood memories shared for milestone birthday just weeks before death
  • Legendary Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall has died peacefully at his Virginia ranch at the age of 95, his wife Luciana announced on Monday.
  • Tributes have poured in from across the film industry, with figures such as Adam Sandler, Jamie Lee Curtis, and director Joe Russo honouring his legacy; he is survived by his fourth wife, Luciana Pedraza.
  • “One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did,” Sandler said.
  • Director Joe Russo paid tribute to Robert Duvall with a post on X, “We lost a titan,” Russo wrote. “A true consigliere. An actor who made every scene better just by his presence, Robert Duvall. RIP to a true Godfather of Hollywood,” he concluded.
  • Actor Jamie Lee Curtis shared on Threads that Robert Duvall was “The greatest consigliere the screen has ever seen.”
