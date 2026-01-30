Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tributes pour in for the late great actress Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O'Hara makes final red carpet appearance
  • Catherine O'Hara died Friday in Los Angeles at age 71 following a brief illness, her manager confirmed to Variety. A cause of death has not been released.
  • Tributes to the legendary actress quickly flooded social media, including from her Home Alone co-star Macaulay Culkin who wrote, “Mama. I thought we had time.” He finished the post with, “I love you. I’ll see you later.”
  • Pedro Pascal, O’Hara’s The Last of Us co-star, posted, “There is less light in my world.” O’Hara won acclaim for her guest appearance in the series.
  • Heartburn star Meryl Streep said O’Hara brought “love and light to our world, through whipsmart compassion for the collection of eccentrics she portrayed.”
  • Former SNL cast member Kevin Nealon also paid tribute to O'Hara, saying she transformed our understanding of comedy and humanity.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in