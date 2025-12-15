Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Singer arrested in New York and charged with assault of nightclub employee

Shoplifter poses as wheelchair user to steal beer before assaulting security guard
  • R&B singer Trey Songz, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, has been charged with assault and aggravated harassment.
  • He allegedly punched a Manhattan nightclub employee in the face after being told the venue was closing in the early hours of December 4.
  • Neverson pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on his own recognizance, with his next court appearance scheduled for February 18.
  • He also faces a separate charge of criminal mischief for allegedly causing approximately $1,500 worth of damage to another Manhattan establishment.
  • Neverson's attorney stated that he is cooperating fully and believes public figures are often targeted for instigation, expressing confidence that the facts will come to light.
