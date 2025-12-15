Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

R&B singer Trey Songz has been charged with assault and aggravated harassment after allegedly punching a Manhattan nightclub employee in the face.

According to court records obtained by The Independent, the artist, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arraigned in court Sunday and pleaded not guilty to charges of assault.

The 41-year-old “Na Na” singer was partying at the Times Square nightclub Dramma when a staff member told Neverson and his party they were closing up just after 4 a.m. on December 4, which caused him to become “needlessly irate,” prosecutors told a Manhattan criminal court, according to The New York Post.

The club worker was granted an order of protection against Neverson, who is a regular at the venue, prosecutors said.

In a separate charge of criminal mischief, the singer was accused of causing around $1,500 worth of damage to a restaurant and hookah lounge in Manhattan.

open image in gallery Neverson’s attorney said ‘Trey is cooperating fully in both matters, and we are confident the full context and facts will come to light’ ( Getty )

open image in gallery The singer has faced multiple accusations of sexual assault in recent years ( Getty Images for Diesel )

Neverson was released on his own recognizance Sunday and is next due in court on February 18, records show.

The Independent has contacted the singer’s representatives for comment.

His attorney, Mitchell Schuster, told The Post in a statement that the nightclub incident occurred when Neverson was confronted by individuals “who instigated a confrontation and attempted to surround him.”

“His security intervened to protect him and contain the situation, and an altercation occurred in the ensuring [sic] confusion,” Schuster added. “Despite being the target of the initial provocation, Trey was arrested.

“Public figures are often treated as targets for instigation in pursuit of headlines or financial gain,” he continued. “Trey is cooperating fully in both matters, and we are confident the full context and facts will come to light.”

Neverson has faced multiple legal issues in the past.

In 2016, following a performance in Detroit, Neverson was arrested and charged with felony assault of a police officer and misdemeanor aggravated assault for injuring a photographer. It was alleged that the singer “began throwing objects after the venue cut his concert short due to an 11:30 p.m. curfew” and had “struck an officer with his fist.” He pleaded guilty in August the following year to two reduced counts of disturbing the peace, and was sentenced to 18 months of probation, substance screening and anger-management classes.

Between 2020 and 2022, three women came forward to accuse Neverson of sexual assault, all of which Neverson has denied. Earlier this year, he reached a confidential settlement with one woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her at a Miami nightclub on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)