Taylor Swift’s fiance gives verdict on her erotic song lyrics

Travis Kelce discussed his fiancée Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl", on his podcast "New Heights".

The album includes a song titled Wood, which features explicit sexual innuendos about Kelce.

During the podcast, Kelce's brother Jason pressed him on the suggestive lyrics, quoting lines such as "Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see".

Kelce initially played coy about the song but affirmed his love for Swift and the track.

Swift previously stated that while writing "Wood", the lyrics began innocently, referencing the phrase "knock on wood", but evolved to include the sexual undertones.