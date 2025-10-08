Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift’s steamy lyrics in new song ‘Wood’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce is sharing his verdict on his fiancée Taylor Swift’s new album, which includes a song filled with sexual innuendos about him.

The 36-year-old NFL star discussed the recent release of Swift’s album, The Life of a Showgirl, during Wednesday’s episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights. While the pair raved about each track on the album, Jason mentioned the tune “Wood,” which features risqué lyrics about Swift’s relationship with Travis.

“Wood, great, great soundtrack!” Jason quipped. “How do you feel about ‘Wood?’ Let’s ask this.”

Travis laughed hysterically at the question before responding, “It’s a great song!”

After stumbling on the right way to ask the next question, Jason added: “Do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood?’”

open image in gallery Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift’s steamy song about him ‘great’ ( AFP/Getty )

However, Travis, who started dating the “Shake it Off” singer in 2023, said he didn’t feel cocky or confident because of that song. “Any song that she references me in is very…” he began, before Jason interrupted with: “That’s not just any song,” noting that it was “very specific.”

The Kansas City Chiefs star continued to play coy about the tune. “I love that girl, so what do you mean?” he said.

Still, Jason continued to argue that the song is “an appendage” and about a “very specific thing,” seemingly referring to Taylor’s physical love life. Travis then teased his brother, telling him he’s “not understanding the song.”

Refusing to back down, Jason then quoted lyrics from “Wood” that had sexual innuendos.

“Travis, come on. ‘Redwood tree ain't hard to see,’” he said, referring to a line of the song. “That's a generous word, I think. I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it'd be like, ‘Japanese maple sometimes can see.’”

Jason later gave his seal of approval, saying: “I think inserting wood innuendos is always childish enough for me that I can get on board with that.”

In the tune “Wood,” Swift sings about how her relationship with Travis, whom she got engaged to in August, has changed her life.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift’s album cover for ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ ( AP )

“Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs,” Swift, 35, sings in the post-chorus.

“And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious (Superstitious) / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (Ah) / Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck / New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (Manhood),” Swift continues, referencing Kelce’s popular New Heights podcast. “I ain’t gotta knock on wood.”

Several fans are convinced the “Redwood tree” mention is a nod to a 2021 viral tweet that read: “Swifties when Ariana [Grande] sings about sex and doesn’t write it like ‘he stuck his long wood into my redwood forest and let his sap ferment my roots,’” alongside a GIF of Viola Davis crying.

Swift has even addressed the sexual innuendos in “Wood” and said that when she was writing the lyrics, they were supposed to be about using the term “knock on wood” to protect a good feeling or situation from turning bad.

“It really started out in a very innocent place,” the “Fortnight” singer said during Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t know what happened, man. I got in there. We started vibing, and I don’t know. I don’t know how we got here, but I love this song so much.”