How to apply for The Traitors season five
- Applications are now open for the fifth season of the BBC's hit game show, The Traitors.
- Interested individuals can apply via the official BBC Take Part page, requiring personal details, answers to strategic questions, and a one-minute video.
- Applicants must be over 18, legally reside in the UK, and be available for up to four weeks, likely in Summer or Autumn 2026.
- The deadline for applications is Sunday, 31 May, although the BBC may close or extend this without prior notice.
- Tips for applying include demonstrating strategy, confidence, and authenticity, while experts advise against mentioning prior reality TV experience.