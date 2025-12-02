Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC confirm The Traitors return date and there isn’t long to wait

Alan Carr breaks down in tears at final Celebrity Traitors round table
  • The popular TV series The Traitors is set to return to screens on New Year's Day, airing on BBC One and iPlayer.
  • Claudia Winkleman will host the new series from the Scottish Highlands, featuring 22 new contestants vying for a prize of up to £120,000.
  • The BBC has promised an abundance of twists, turns, secrets, epic missions, deception, banishments, and murders in the upcoming episodes.
  • The first episode will be broadcast on January 1 at 8pm, followed by the second and third episodes on January 2 and 3 respectively.
  • A companion show, The Traitors: Uncloaked, hosted by Ed Gamble, will also return, starting on BBC Two immediately after the main series on January 1.

