The Traitors: Murdered faithful stunned by Judy and Roxy’s secret family link
- On The Traitors: Uncloaked, contestant Netty was left astonished by a secret revelation.
- It was disclosed that fellow participants Judy and Roxy are adoptive mother and daughter, having applied for the show together.
- Netty expressed complete disbelief upon learning of their familial connection, exclaiming, 'What?! You! Judy and Roxy are mother and daughter… what?'
- Despite an early slip-up where Roxy accidentally called Judy 'mum' in the first episode, Netty had remained unaware of their relationship.