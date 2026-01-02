Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Moment Traitors contestant appears to give away secret relationship

Traitors fans think this moment gives away parent-child duo's secret
  • Fans of the BBC reality show The Traitors suspect a mother-daughter duo may have inadvertently revealed their secret relationship in the first episode.
  • Contestants Judy, 60, and Roxy, 32, are secretly mother and daughter, a fact unknown to their fellow competitors.
  • The show, which premiered on Thursday, features 22 contestants vying for a £120,000 prize in the Scottish Highlands castle.
  • Viewers believe Roxy may have given away their connection by shouting 'mum' during the initial challenge.
  • This incident sparked online discussion among fans, who questioned how other contestants missed the apparent slip.
In full

