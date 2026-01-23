Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Traitors fans left despondent by ‘predictable’ final episode

Jade breaks down in last Traitors roundtable in season finale
  • The Traitors season four has been won by Stephen and Rachel after they successfully managed to banish all of the Faithfuls.
  • In the final episode, James, Jade and Faaraz were all eliminated before the last endgame vote at the firepit.
  • The final three were the last remaining Faithful Jack and the two Traitors, Stephen and Rachel, with the latter two both voting off Jack.
  • Fans of the pair hailed their gameplan as “phenomenal” and played the game “immaculately”.
  • Others weren’t so impressed, calling the final episode an “anticlimax” and “predictable”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in