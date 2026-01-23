Traitors fans left despondent by ‘predictable’ final episode
- The Traitors season four has been won by Stephen and Rachel after they successfully managed to banish all of the Faithfuls.
- In the final episode, James, Jade and Faaraz were all eliminated before the last endgame vote at the firepit.
- The final three were the last remaining Faithful Jack and the two Traitors, Stephen and Rachel, with the latter two both voting off Jack.
- Fans of the pair hailed their gameplan as “phenomenal” and played the game “immaculately”.
- Others weren’t so impressed, calling the final episode an “anticlimax” and “predictable”.