Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Traitors fans declare two contestants have ‘won’ after emotional elimination

Video Player Placeholder
Rachel’s fate decided by chance in The Traitors finale
  • The Traitors has banished James from the hit BBC show after a tense roundtable at the start of Friday’s final.
  • Thursday’s episode ended on a cliffhanger with the group unable to split their votes between Faithful James and Traitor Rachel, leaving their elimination to the dreaded “Chests of Chance”.
  • Unfortunately for James, the shield was not in his chest, meaning he was eliminated. James double-bluffed the group in his exit speech, appearing to say he was a Traitor before revealing he was a Faithful.
  • Disappointed fans said,”the Rachel show continues”, while some fear that the Traitors have won and that the remaining contestants will vote each other off.
  • Faraaz then added that he now thinks Rachel is Faithful, while a tearful Jack said he regretted voting for James.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in