Traitors fans declare two contestants have ‘won’ after emotional elimination
- The Traitors has banished James from the hit BBC show after a tense roundtable at the start of Friday’s final.
- Thursday’s episode ended on a cliffhanger with the group unable to split their votes between Faithful James and Traitor Rachel, leaving their elimination to the dreaded “Chests of Chance”.
- Unfortunately for James, the shield was not in his chest, meaning he was eliminated. James double-bluffed the group in his exit speech, appearing to say he was a Traitor before revealing he was a Faithful.
- Disappointed fans said,”the Rachel show continues”, while some fear that the Traitors have won and that the remaining contestants will vote each other off.
- Faraaz then added that he now thinks Rachel is Faithful, while a tearful Jack said he regretted voting for James.