Latest contestant eliminated on Traitors makes shocking confession

Ellie voted out of The Traitors following revelation about her relationship with Ross
  • Ellie has become the latest Faithful to be banished from The Traitors after she received the most votes at the roundtable.
  • Before leaving, Ellie revealed that Ross, who was eliminated earlier in the game, is her boyfriend.
  • She received four votes, while Jade and Matthew each got two, and James received one.
  • Stephen expressed surprise that he received no votes, particularly following the overnight murder of his rival, Jessie.
  • Claudia then announced another twist, as there will be no murder. Instead, the group were invited to a dinner party where they shared personal stories.
  • In a further twist, Claudia introduced the ‘Ceremonial Dagger’ which gives two votes to whoever has it at the next roundtable. However, only the Traitors can decide who has the dagger.
