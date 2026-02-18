Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Official ruling on death of Oscar winner’s daughter announced

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria's cause of death revealed
  • Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, died from an accidental overdose.
  • Her death, attributed to the "toxic effects of cocaine," occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2026.
  • She was found unresponsive at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, according to a report from the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
  • Victoria, who had minor acting roles as a child, was the second child of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.
  • Court records indicate she had been arrested at least three times in 2025, including on drug charges in Napa County, to which she pleaded not guilty.
