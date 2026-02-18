Official ruling on death of Oscar winner’s daughter announced
- Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, died from an accidental overdose.
- Her death, attributed to the "toxic effects of cocaine," occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2026.
- She was found unresponsive at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, according to a report from the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
- Victoria, who had minor acting roles as a child, was the second child of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.
- Court records indicate she had been arrested at least three times in 2025, including on drug charges in Napa County, to which she pleaded not guilty.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks