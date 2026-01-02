Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Daughter of Oscar-winning actor found dead, aged 34

Tommy Lee Jones and his daughter, Victoria Jones, in 2017
Tommy Lee Jones and his daughter, Victoria Jones, in 2017 (Getty)
  • Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, has been found dead.
  • She was discovered in the early hours of New Year's Day at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.
  • Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene and declared her deceased.
  • The local police department and medical examiner's office have taken over the investigation.
  • The cause of Victoria Jones's death is not yet known.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in