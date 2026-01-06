Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hollywood stars added to cast of new video game adaptation

Tomb Raider (2018) - UK trailer
  • Sophie Turner is confirmed to portray Lara Croft in Prime Video's highly anticipated Tomb Raider series, which draws inspiration from the popular video game franchise.
  • Sigourney Weaver and Celia Imrie are among the latest stars to join the cast, with Weaver playing Evelyn Wallis and Imrie cast as Francine.
  • The series, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also features Jason Isaacs as Lara's uncle, Atlas DeMornay, alongside Martin Bobb-Semple and Bill Paterson.
  • Further cast additions include Paterson Joseph, Jack Bannon, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, John Heffernan, and August Wittgenstein.
  • Jonathan Van Tulleken is set to direct and executive-produce the series, with production scheduled to commence later this month.
