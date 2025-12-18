McFly singer and son to release new song after emotional performance
- McFly singer Tom Fletcher and his 11-year-old son, Buzz, are releasing a new single titled 'Thread Of Hope' on Christmas Eve.
- The track is a key component of the BBC Children In Need animation, Pudsey And The Thread Of Hope, which celebrates 40 years of Pudsey Bear.
- Fletcher wrote the book the 25-minute animated film is based on, depicting a young boy named Jai navigating grief with Pudsey.
- The song also features young performers from The Habbit Factory inclusive theatre programme, which is supported by the BBC charity.
- The animation, Pudsey And The Thread Of Hope, is scheduled to air on Christmas Eve at 10.20am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.