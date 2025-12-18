Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

McFly singer and son to release new song after emotional performance

Tom Fletcher unveils 'The Explorer and the Bear' song from Paddington The Musical
  • McFly singer Tom Fletcher and his 11-year-old son, Buzz, are releasing a new single titled 'Thread Of Hope' on Christmas Eve.
  • The track is a key component of the BBC Children In Need animation, Pudsey And The Thread Of Hope, which celebrates 40 years of Pudsey Bear.
  • Fletcher wrote the book the 25-minute animated film is based on, depicting a young boy named Jai navigating grief with Pudsey.
  • The song also features young performers from The Habbit Factory inclusive theatre programme, which is supported by the BBC charity.
  • The animation, Pudsey And The Thread Of Hope, is scheduled to air on Christmas Eve at 10.20am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
In full

