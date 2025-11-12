Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tom Felton receives standing applause as he reprises Draco Malfoy role

Tom Felton makes Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  • Tom Felton made his Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.
  • His first appearance on stage was met with an immense reception, including rapturous screams and applause that caused a 30-second pause in the performance.
  • Felton described joining the production as a “full-circle moment”, noting he is now the exact age Draco is in the play.
  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picks up 19 years after the original film series, following the characters as they send their children to Hogwarts.
  • Felton is scheduled to remain with the show until 22 March 2026.
In full

