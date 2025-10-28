Tom Daley reveals son’s sweet response to his Celebrity Traitors exit
- Tom Daley revealed his son Robbie's emotional reaction to his elimination from 'The Celebrity Traitors' during an appearance on 'The One Show'.
- Seven-year-old Robbie cried when he watched his father get 'murdered' by traitors Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, and Cat Burns in the third episode.
- After Daley reassured his son that he was fine in real life, Robbie expressed his disappointment, stating, 'Okay, but I wanted you to win. I hate the traitors.'
- Watch the video in full above.