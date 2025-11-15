Country singer dies following hospital admission and clash with police
- Americana and alt-country singer Todd Snider, 59, has died days after he reported being the victim of a "violent assault" in Utah.
- On 1 November, Snider claimed he was violently assaulted just before a scheduled show in South Salt Lake, which was subsequently cancelled.
- The following day, after arriving at Holy Cross Hospital, Snider was arrested for disorderly conduct, threats, and trespassing following an alleged argument with staff and threats of physical violence.
- He spent a night in Salt Lake County Jail before being released, leading to the cancellation of his fall tour for him to receive medical treatment.
- Prior to his death, Snider's friends and family said he had been diagnosed with walking pneumonia and was experiencing breathing difficulties after his hospital stay.