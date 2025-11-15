Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Country singer dies following hospital admission and clash with police

Todd Snider performs at the To Nashville, With Love Benefit Concert in 2020
Todd Snider performs at the To Nashville, With Love Benefit Concert in 2020 (2020 Invision)
  • Americana and alt-country singer Todd Snider, 59, has died days after he reported being the victim of a "violent assault" in Utah.
  • On 1 November, Snider claimed he was violently assaulted just before a scheduled show in South Salt Lake, which was subsequently cancelled.
  • The following day, after arriving at Holy Cross Hospital, Snider was arrested for disorderly conduct, threats, and trespassing following an alleged argument with staff and threats of physical violence.
  • He spent a night in Salt Lake County Jail before being released, leading to the cancellation of his fall tour for him to receive medical treatment.
  • Prior to his death, Snider's friends and family said he had been diagnosed with walking pneumonia and was experiencing breathing difficulties after his hospital stay.
