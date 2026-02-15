Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Longtime rock band drummer dies at 42

Manchester Orchestra drummer Tim Very has died aged 42
Manchester Orchestra drummer Tim Very has died aged 42 (Getty Images for KROQ)
  • Timothy Very, the longtime drummer for the Atlanta-based rock band Manchester Orchestra, has died at the age of 42.
  • His death was announced by the band on Saturday, though the cause of death has not been disclosed.
  • Bandmates expressed their devastation, describing Very as "the most beloved human being" and praising his kindness, humor, and dedication to music and his family.
  • He joined Manchester Orchestra in 2011 and played on several of their albums, including Cope, Hope, A Black Mile to the Surface, and The Million Masks of God.
  • Beyond his work with the band, Very co-founded the production company Super Canoe and maintained his own YouTube channel, with Super Canoe also issuing a tribute.
