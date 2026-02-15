Timothy Very death: Manchester Orchestra drummer dies aged 42
‘We’ve all been dreading sharing this news as we are all still in absolute disbelief,’ the band wrote
Timothy Very, longtime drummer of the Manchester Orchestra, has died at age 42.
The Atlanta-based rock group announced his death Saturday. His cause of death has not been disclosed.
“The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very,” bandmates Andy Hull, Robert McDowell and Andy Prince wrote on Instagram. “The most beloved human being any of us were lucky enough to know in this life.
“We’ve all been dreading sharing this news as we are all still in absolute disbelief.”
The group remembered Very as “instantly likable and interacted with everyone he met with kindness and warmth,” saying, “His laugh was infectious and he immediately made people feel invited and encouraged. His humor and energy were the very foundation that held together the entire MO universe. Strangers quickly became friends and friends became family.”
“He had an undeniable light that was only matched by his dedication and love for the craft that he was clearly put on earth to do. No words can ever do him justice. Please know, if you are someone who loved Tim, he loved you too,” Very’s bandmates said.
The statement continued: “The only thing that Tim loved more than creating music was being with his family. You’d be pressed to find a more joyful dad.”
More to follow...
