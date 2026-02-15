Timothy Very death: Manchester Orchestra drummer dies aged 42

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothy Very, longtime drummer of the Manchester Orchestra, has died at age 42.

The Atlanta-based rock group announced his death Saturday. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

“The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very,” bandmates Andy Hull, Robert McDowell and Andy Prince wrote on Instagram. “The most beloved human being any of us were lucky enough to know in this life.

“We’ve all been dreading sharing this news as we are all still in absolute disbelief.”

The group remembered Very as “instantly likable and interacted with everyone he met with kindness and warmth,” saying, “His laugh was infectious and he immediately made people feel invited and encouraged. His humor and energy were the very foundation that held together the entire MO universe. Strangers quickly became friends and friends became family.”

open image in gallery Manchester Orchestra drummer Tim Very has died aged 42 ( Getty Images for KROQ )

“He had an undeniable light that was only matched by his dedication and love for the craft that he was clearly put on earth to do. No words can ever do him justice. Please know, if you are someone who loved Tim, he loved you too,” Very’s bandmates said.

The statement continued: “The only thing that Tim loved more than creating music was being with his family. You’d be pressed to find a more joyful dad.”

More to follow...