Susan Boyle delivers sweet birthday tribute to Timothee Chalamet whilst wearing Marty Supreme hoodie

Susan Boyle sings 30th birthday message to Timothee Chalamet
  • Susan Boyle wished Timothee Chalamet a happy 30th birthday with a musical tribute on Saturday, 27 December.
  • The 64-year-old singer, dressed in a 'Marty Supreme' hoodie gifted by Chalamet, sang 'Happy Birthday' and blew a kiss.
  • This gesture followed Chalamet previously naming Boyle as one of his five favourite Britons, stating she 'dreamt bigger than all of us'.
  • Chalamet responded to the birthday message by reposting the video with the caption 'THANK U SUSAN !!!!!!!!'.
  • Chalamet reportedly gifts 'Marty Supreme' hoodies to celebrities he considers 'true greats'.
