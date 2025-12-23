Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme has already broken box office records
- Marty Supreme, an A24 sports drama starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by Josh Safdie, has broken several box office records ahead of its Christmas Day release.
- The film achieved the highest per-screen-average of 2025, earning $145,900 per screen from a limited domestic debut in six cinemas.
- This figure also marks A24's highest ever per-screen-average, surpassing Safdie's previous film Uncut Gems.
- Critically acclaimed with a 95 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, Timothée Chalamet's performance is widely praised and predicted to earn him a third Oscar nomination.
- Chalamet spent six years preparing for his role as a champion table tennis player, working with a coach to perfect his skills.