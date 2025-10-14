Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tim Curry reveals the royal who was a huge fan of Rocky Horror Picture Show

Tim Curry at a ‘Rocky Horror’ panel in 2016
Tim Curry at a ‘Rocky Horror’ panel in 2016 (Frederick M Brown/Getty Images)
  • Tim Curry disclosed that Diana, Princess of Wales, once remarked that his film The Rocky Horror Picture Show "completed my education".
  • The actor, who played Dr Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 musical, shared this anecdote during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
  • Curry also spoke about his health, confirming he suffered a major stroke in 2012 which has left him unable to walk and reliant on a wheelchair.
  • He reflected on his diverse acting career, which includes roles in It, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and Muppet Treasure Island.
  • His new memoir, Vagabond, was published earlier this week.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in