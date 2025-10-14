Tim Curry reveals which film of his Diana said ‘completed her education’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tim Curry has revealed that Diana, Princess of Wales, once told him one of his films "completed my education".

The 79-year-old, who played transvestite alien scientist Dr Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, said Diana made the remark while meeting the cast of the play Love For Love, in which he was also starring.

Curry told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I was doing Love For Love… and Charles and Diana made an appearance.

“So we were all kind of lined up, and Diana was wearing a blue sequined dress, and she said, ‘is there anybody here from wardrobe? My dress is deconstructing, I’ve got a trail of sequins all the way from the royal box’.

“Then they were introduced to people individually, and Charles said, in that sort of mumble that he has, he said, ‘I think I’ve seen you on television’, and I said, ‘well, I hope I didn’t bore you, sir’.

“And Diana said, ‘you were in the Rocky Horror Show, weren’t you?’, and I said, ‘yes, ma’am, but I don’t imagine that you saw it’, and she said, ‘no, of course, I did, it very much completed my education’.”

open image in gallery Princess Diana ( PA Wire )

The Cheshire-born actor said the film “gives audiences the permission to behave badly” or as he said his character would say “to swim the warm waters of the sins of the flesh”.

Curry suffered a major stroke in 2012 and says he is still unable to walk following the incident, which left him in a wheelchair.

He added: “The whole of my left side was paralysed, I can’t walk yet, and I find that very difficult and limiting.

“It’s horrible, I hate the idea of being an invalid, that’s for sure.”

open image in gallery Nell Campbell (left), Tim Curry (centre) and Richard O’Brien (right) in ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show' ( Fox )

Along with The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Curry also starred as Pennywise in It (1990), the concierge in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) and Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island (1996).

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York features a cameo appearance from US President Donald Trump, who Curry said had the “most explosive confidence that I’d ever encountered”, saying he was “entirely sure of himself” when working on the film.

He was also the first King Arthur in the Broadway and West End production of Monty Python’s Spamalot.

Curry released his memoir Vagabond on Tuesday.