Strictly’s Thomas Skinner reveals dramatic weight loss
- Thomas Skinner has revealed he has lost a stone since joining Strictly Come Dancing, attributing it to lifestyle changes.
- Appearing on It Takes Two with his partner Amy Dowden, Skinner discussed his new eating habits, including eating granola for breakfast.
- He joked that his weight loss was also evident as his trousers were becoming bigger.
- Host Janette Manrara praised Skinner's dancing skills and encouraged him to be less harsh on himself.
