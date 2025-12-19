Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thomas Skinner causes further Strictly controversy with finale decision

Strictly’s Thomas Skinner Left Visibly Frustrated By Second Week Of Low Scores
  • Thomas Skinner, the first celebrity eliminated from this year's Strictly Come Dancing, will not attend the final due to a prior commitment.
  • Skinner previously expressed regret about participating in the show, stating he "never fitted the bill" and wished he had not taken part.
  • His time on the programme was marked by controversy, including receiving death threats after meeting US vice president JD Vance.
  • He also faced criticism for social media posts about patriotism and London's safety, and admitted to cheating on his wife shortly after joining Strictly.
  • His professional dance partner, Amy Dowden, who recently underwent a second mastectomy, will be present at the final and had previously supported Skinner amidst backlash.
