Thomas Skinner on why he wishes he had ‘never done Strictly’
- Reality TV star Thomas Skinner has expressed regret over his participation in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, stating it has caused him "nothing but agg (aggravation)".
- Skinner, a former Apprentice contestant, was the first celebrity to be eliminated from the BBC One dancing competition.
- He claimed he "never fitted the bill" for the show and has since faced constant abuse and criticism, leading to unwanted public recognition and negative opinions.
- Prior to his elimination, Skinner admitted to cheating on his wife and had previously walked out of a Strictly press event.
- The online star also received death threats after meeting US Vice President JD Vance.