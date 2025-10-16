Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thomas Skinner on why he wishes he had ‘never done Strictly’

Thomas Skinner admits to making mistakes hours before show launch
  • Reality TV star Thomas Skinner has expressed regret over his participation in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, stating it has caused him "nothing but agg (aggravation)".
  • Skinner, a former Apprentice contestant, was the first celebrity to be eliminated from the BBC One dancing competition.
  • He claimed he "never fitted the bill" for the show and has since faced constant abuse and criticism, leading to unwanted public recognition and negative opinions.
  • Prior to his elimination, Skinner admitted to cheating on his wife and had previously walked out of a Strictly press event.
  • The online star also received death threats after meeting US Vice President JD Vance.
