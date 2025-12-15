Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

This Morning star interrupted by husband’s call during live broadcast

This Morning star's phone rings during live broadcast
  • Baroness Sayeeda Warsi's husband called her mobile phone during a live broadcast of This Morning.
  • She was appearing on the programme to discuss the importance of early prostate cancer screening, following Sir Cliff Richard's diagnosis.
  • While on air with hosts Josie Gibson, Dermot O'Leary, and fellow panelist Gyles Brandreth, her phone rang.
  • Gyles Brandreth answered the call and informed her husband that she was currently on television.
  • Brandreth advised him to call back in approximately 20 minutes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in