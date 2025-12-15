This Morning star interrupted by husband’s call during live broadcast
- Baroness Sayeeda Warsi's husband called her mobile phone during a live broadcast of This Morning.
- She was appearing on the programme to discuss the importance of early prostate cancer screening, following Sir Cliff Richard's diagnosis.
- While on air with hosts Josie Gibson, Dermot O'Leary, and fellow panelist Gyles Brandreth, her phone rang.
- Gyles Brandreth answered the call and informed her husband that she was currently on television.
- Brandreth advised him to call back in approximately 20 minutes.