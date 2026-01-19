When is The Traitors on this week?
- Series four of The Traitors is entering its final week with eight contestants remaining, including two Traitors.
- The remaining players are competing for a cash prize of up to £120,000.
- The final three episodes will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week, with the Wednesday and Thursday episodes airing at the normal time of 8 pm.
- However, the final episode on Friday, January 23, will start at 8:30 pm instead and run for 75 minutes. Every episode will be followed by aftershow The Traitors: Uncloaked.
- So far, 14 players have been eliminated from the series, with six 'murdered' and eight banished.