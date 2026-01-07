Fans convinced secret traitor can win show after identity finally revealed
- The secret traitor on the BBC show The Traitors was finally revealed in Wednesday's episode, 7 January 2026.
- Existing traitors Rachel and Stephen were given a task to unmask the secret traitor by successfully shortlisting contestants for murder without detection.
- After completing their mission, the secret traitor's identity was disclosed in the turret.
- Before the reveal, Rachel expressed to Stephen that they did not require the new traitor.
- Fans reacted with a mix of delight and shock at the secret traitor's identity, with some believing they could win the competition.