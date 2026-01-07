Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Surprise couple confirmed in Traitors after shock banishment

Traitors contestant's admission finally confirms fan theory
  • Ross has become the latest contestant banished from The Traitors after receiving the most votes at a surprise roundtable.
  • Following his banishment, Ellie confessed on screen that Ross is her boyfriend.
  • This revelation confirmed long-standing fan speculation about a connection between the two contestants.
  • Host Claudia Winkleman confirmed Ross was indeed a Faithful, stating the remaining contestants had banished one of their own.
  • Claudia warned the remaining nine contestants that one of them would be murdered next.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in