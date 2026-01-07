Surprise couple confirmed in Traitors after shock banishment
- Ross has become the latest contestant banished from The Traitors after receiving the most votes at a surprise roundtable.
- Following his banishment, Ellie confessed on screen that Ross is her boyfriend.
- This revelation confirmed long-standing fan speculation about a connection between the two contestants.
- Host Claudia Winkleman confirmed Ross was indeed a Faithful, stating the remaining contestants had banished one of their own.
- Claudia warned the remaining nine contestants that one of them would be murdered next.