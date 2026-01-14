Harriet goes ‘nuclear’ on Rachel in explosive Traitors argument
- Harriet, a contestant on The Traitors, confronted the hidden Traitors, expressing anger over their recruitment choices and suggesting she knows their identities.
- During breakfast, Harriet revealed that she was a former barrister and explosively accused fellow contestant Rachel of being a Traitor, stating she was 'onto' her.
- Roxy then waded into the argument between Harriet and Rachel, telling the barrister that her tone was "rude".
- The Traitors, Rachel and Stephen, had previously discussed recruiting Harriet, Jessie, and Sam, but Harriet's public challenge indicates a shift in dynamics.
- Separately, the Traitors had agreed to recruit Faithful Matthew, though Stephen revealed his intention to betray Matthew later.