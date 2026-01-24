Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Traitors fans mock stars for missing Rachel’s major error

Faraaz reveals family reaction to him working out who the Traitors are - after being banished
  • Rachel and Stephen were crowned the winners of The Traitors series finale.
  • During the final, Rachel made a verbal slip, initially saying “If I were a Faithful, I’d murder me” before correcting to “Traitor”, which went largely unnoticed by the other contestants but not by viewers.
  • The game saw James banished after failing to find a shield, followed by Jade and Faraaz being voted out.
  • Stephen's double-crossing led to Faraaz's exit, and ultimately Jack, the last Faithful, was eliminated.
  • The victory of Rachel and Stephen, both Traitors, was lauded by critics as a “genuinely impressive performance” of deception.
