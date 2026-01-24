The Traitors fans mock stars for missing Rachel’s major error
- Rachel and Stephen were crowned the winners of The Traitors series finale.
- During the final, Rachel made a verbal slip, initially saying “If I were a Faithful, I’d murder me” before correcting to “Traitor”, which went largely unnoticed by the other contestants but not by viewers.
- The game saw James banished after failing to find a shield, followed by Jade and Faraaz being voted out.
- Stephen's double-crossing led to Faraaz's exit, and ultimately Jack, the last Faithful, was eliminated.
- The victory of Rachel and Stephen, both Traitors, was lauded by critics as a “genuinely impressive performance” of deception.