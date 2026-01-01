Shock as two of The Traitors contestants secretly reveal they are related
- Traitors contestant Roxy has revealed her mother is fellow contestant Judy.
- Judy, a child liaison officer, has already faced accusations of being a traitor on the show.
- Roxy is keeping their familial relationship a secret to avoid the perception of an alliance.
- She feels protective of her mother and finds it difficult to hear others cast doubt on Judy's actions.
- Reacting on social media, fans expressed their shock and amazement at the fact that Judy and Roxy are related.