Traitors star issues apology after ‘hard to watch’ moment
- Harriet, a contestant on The Traitors, expressed mortification after watching her on-screen outburst during a breakfast table confrontation.
- The former barrister-turned-crime writer admitted she lost her temper with fellow Faithful Roxy, stating it was not a performance but a result of being deeply immersed in the game.
- The heated exchange occurred after Harriet, having spoken to the Traitors, grew irate while discussing the twist, leading to a shouting match with Roxy.
- Harriet has since apologised to Roxy for her behaviour, with Roxy acknowledging it was 'hard to watch' the raw emotion displayed.
- Despite her unravelling and subsequent urging for others to vote for her, many viewers have praised Harriet as 'the best Faithful' for her earlier actions in the series.