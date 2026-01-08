Fellow Traitors clash in dramatic scenes amid lying accusations
- Fiona, a contestant on The Traitors, accused fellow Traitor Rachel of lying during an explosive episode on Thursday.
- Rachel had revealed that Amanda, another contestant, had confessed to her about being a former police detective.
- Fiona disputed Rachel's claim, stating that Amanda would not have confided in her and that Fiona herself has family members in the police force.
- Following this, Fiona openly declared her belief that Rachel was a Traitor.
- The dramatic interaction between the contestants left viewers captivated, with many commenting on the high-quality television.