Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The comical Claudia Winkleman plea that left Traitors stars gobsmacked

'Rip out their heart', screams Claudia Winkleman in latest Traitors challenge
  • Claudia Winkleman, host of The Traitors, amused contestants and viewers with her enthusiastic behaviour during a recent immunity challenge.
  • The challenge, set in 'Claudia’s frightful fairground', required contestants to find gold hidden inside cuddly toys.
  • Winkleman's excitement peaked as she dramatically instructed contestant Jack to 'Open the penguin! Rip out their heart!’ leaving contestant Rachel open mouthed and Matthew giggling in shock.
  • Her over-the-top commentary led to laughter from both the participants and the audience.
  • Contestant Jack successfully completed the task, earning immunity from being murdered.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in