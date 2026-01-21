The comical Claudia Winkleman plea that left Traitors stars gobsmacked
- Claudia Winkleman, host of The Traitors, amused contestants and viewers with her enthusiastic behaviour during a recent immunity challenge.
- The challenge, set in 'Claudia’s frightful fairground', required contestants to find gold hidden inside cuddly toys.
- Winkleman's excitement peaked as she dramatically instructed contestant Jack to 'Open the penguin! Rip out their heart!’ leaving contestant Rachel open mouthed and Matthew giggling in shock.
- Her over-the-top commentary led to laughter from both the participants and the audience.
- Contestant Jack successfully completed the task, earning immunity from being murdered.