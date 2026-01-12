BBC accused of sharing The Traitors spoilers ‘in plain sight’
- A viewer has claimed that the BBC is accidentally spoiling contestant exits from its hit show The Traitors through the guest listings for its spin-off programme, Uncloaked.
- The fan noticed a pattern where Uncloaked features themed guests from previous seasons, which can hint at the identity of the contestant leaving The Traitors.
- Examples cited include two Welsh contestants appearing on Uncloaked when Fiona, a Welsh contestant, was leaving, and a series one couple appearing when a current secret pairing was revealed.
- The viewer posted on X, urging the BBC to address the issue, stating it's 'crazy' for a show known for its secrecy to have spoilers 'in plain sight'.
- The revelation has garnered a mixed reaction from other fans, with some agreeing it's a spoiler and others suggesting viewers should avoid looking at the guest lists beforehand.