The Simpsons kills off character 34 years after their debut
- The Simpsons has killed off Alice Glick, a character who has appeared on the show for 34 years.
- Glick, the organist at Springfield’s church, died during a service in a recent episode.
- Executive producer Tim Long confirmed her death, stating she is "dead as a doornail".
- Many fans expressed confusion as they believed the character had previously died in season 23 after being attacked by a robotic seal.
- This follows the death of another long-running character, Larry the Barfly, earlier in 2024.